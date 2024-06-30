Vola l'affluenza in Francia, alle 17 è al 60%
epa11447123 French people living in Switzerland cast their ballots during the first round of the French parliamentary elections, at a polling station in Lausanne, Switzerland, 30 June 2024. France on 30 June holds the first round of snap parliamentary elections called by President Emmanuel Macron, after dissolving the National Assembly on 09 June 2024. EPA/LAURENT GILLIERON
PARIGI, 30 GIU - L'affluenza in Francia per il primo turno delle legislative sfiora il 60% (59,39%) alle 17, registrando 20 punti in più rispetto alla stessa ora delle legislative 2022. Lo ha annunciato il ministero dell'Interno.
