Virus Nipah in India, 'la situazione è sotto controllo'

epa07630424 Medical staff wearing full protective suits remove the waste from the isolation ward of Ernakulam Medical College in Kochi, Kerala, India, 06 June 2019. A 23-year-old college student was confirmed in Kerala to have been infected with Nipah virus, the state health minister said on the day. Nipah virus, which spreads through fruit bats, was confirmed by the Kerala government health department and some 86 people, who came in contact with the infected patient, are said to be under surveillance. as is no vaccine to prevent the Nipah virus. EPA/PRAKASH ELAMAKKARA