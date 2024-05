Vince Topolino, le maschere di Disneyland aderiscono a sindacato

epa04851522 Handout image provided by Disneyland: On the eve of the 60th anniversary of the Disneyland Resort, Mickey Mouse and Goofy help prepare celebratory cupcakes at Disneyland park in Anaheim, Calif., on 16 July 2015. Disneyland Resort park guests will receive a complimentary cupcake on Friday, while supplies last, as the original Disney theme park marks 60 years since its July 17, 1955 grand opening. Celebrating six decades of magic, the Disneyland Resort Diamond Celebration features three new nighttime spectaculars that immerse guests in the worlds of Disney stories like never before with "Paint the Night," the first all-LED parade at the resort; "Disneyland Forever," a reinvention of classic fireworks that adds projections to pyrotechnics to transform the park experience; and a moving new version of "World of Color" that celebrates Walt Disney's dream for Disneyland. EPA/Paul Hiffmeyer / Disneyland HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES