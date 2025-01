Vietati i discorsi politici in 80/o della liberazione Auschwitz

epa11560139 A view of the German Nazi extermination camp Majdanek during the celebration commemorating the 80th anniversary of its liquidation in Lublin, eastern Poland, 22 August 2024. On 22 July 1944, about 800 people were escorted from Majdanek by SS officers. After a few days of march, they were embarked on a train to Auschwitz. EPA/WOJTEK JARGILO POLAND OUT