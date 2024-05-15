Vicepremier slovacco, 'intervento riuscito, Fico ce la farà'

epa11342736 Scientific police investigators work near the cordoned-off crime scene where Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot earlier in the day, in Handlova, Slovakia, 15 May 2024. According to a statement from the Slovak government office on 15 May, "following a government meeting in Handlova, there was an assassination attempt on the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico. He is currently being transported by helicopter to Banska Bystrica Hospital in a life-threatening condition." EPA/JAKUB GAVLAK