Via libera Ue ai dazi maggiorati sul grano russo

epa10996811 A wheat field shortly before the harvest season in Sana'a, Yemen, 26 November 2023. Yemen's total wheat production contributes less than 10 percent of all utilization needs, mainly due to its still undeveloped agricultural sector while the war-ravaged country imports more than 3.8 million tonnes of wheat a year, according to estimates by the Houthis-held agricultural authority. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB