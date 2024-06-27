Via libera del Consiglio europeo ai top jobs
epa11438450 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives at the start of the weekly meeting of the European College of Commissioners in Brussels, Belgium, 26 June 2024. Von der Leyen is expected to be officially re-elected as the next president of the European Commission during the EU Summit taking place on 27 and 28 June in Brussels. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Il Consiglio europeo ha dato il via libera alle nomine ai vertici europei. Ursula Von der Leyen viene quindi proposta all'Eurocamera dal Consiglio europeo per un secondo mandato a capo della Commissione Ue. Il voto della Plenaria su von der Leyen è atteso per la Plenaria di luglio. A questo voto è legato anche quello di Kaja Kallas: la premier estone è stata anche lei proposta dai leader europei come Alto Rappresentante. L'ex premier Costa succederà a Charles Michel alla guida del Consiglio europeo. Per lui non serve la ratifica della Plenaria.
