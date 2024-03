Verso la costituzione del Consiglio presidenziale ad Haiti

epa11250663 Police monitor protesters who gather in front of the Canadian embassy in commemoration of the anniversary of the 1987 constitution, demanding that the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) respect the constitution, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 29 March 2024. Protesters gathered in front of the embassy, which together with the United States and France, participated in the recent extraordinary meeting of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). At this meeting, a nine-member council was established with the aim of finding a solution to the crisis that the country is going through after the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. EPA/Mentor David Lorens