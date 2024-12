Venezuela, muore in carcere il terzo oppositore in un mese

epa11613074 A woman holds photographs during a demonstration and collection of supplies for relatives of prisoners in Caracas, Venezuela, 18 September 2024. A group of relatives of teenagers detained in Venezuela denounced minors who suffered "torture" in the detention centers, where they were transferred after being arrested in the context of the protests against the result of the July 28 elections, which ratified Nicolás Maduro as president-elect. EPA/Miguel Gutiérrez