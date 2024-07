Venezuela, Maduro guida le intenzioni di voto con il 54,2%

epa11458031 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro greets his supporters in Caracas, Venezuela, 04 July 2024. The electoral campaign for the 28 July presidential elections officially begins, in which ten candidates will compete, among them the current president, Nicolas Maduro, and the standard bearer of the largest opposition coalition -the Unitary Democratic Platform (PUD)-, Edmundo González Urrutia, who have already been campaigning for weeks with campaign events in several states of the country. EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ