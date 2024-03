Venezuela, le presidenziali si terranno il 28 luglio

epa11192053 The president of the Parliament of Venezuela, Jorge Rodriguez (C), walks with a group of deputies towards the National Electoral Council (CNE) in Caracas, Venezuela, 01 March 2024. The CNE of Venezuela assured that it will begin to study the 27 dates proposed by various sectors of the country to hold this year's presidential elections, after receiving a list of suggestions from the National Assembly (Parliament), controlled by Chavismo. Amoroso said that the consultation process organized by the Chamber - which lasted two weeks, in which 52 political organizations participated - is an 'act of deepening democracy', since it also received recommendations from religious, cultural and business sectors. EPA/RAYNER PENA R.