Venezuela, la Corte suprema critica le sanzioni degli Usa

epa11116936 President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro (L), together with the President of the Supreme Court of Justice Caryslia Rodriguez attend the beginning of the judicial year at the headquarters of the Supreme Court of Justice, in Caracas, Venezuela, 31 January 2024. The Venezuelan Justice increased by 8.6 percent the number of sentences issued last year with respect to 2022, according to figures of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), which presented its annual balance sheet during the act of installation of a new judicial year. EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ