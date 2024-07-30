Venezuela espelle diplomatici di 7 Paesi latinoamericani

epa11504915 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro delivers a speech after partial results were announced by the electoral council, in Caracas, Venezuela, 29 July 2024. According to the first report from the National Electoral Council (CNE), Maduro was re-elected for a third consecutive term in the elections held on 28 July, in which he obtained 51.2 percent of the votes (5,150,092 votes), while the standard-bearer of the majority opposition, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, obtained 4,445,978 votes, which represents 44.2 percent of the votes. EPA/RONALD PENA R.