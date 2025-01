Venezuela, arrestato ex candidato alle presidenziali

epa11562244 Former presidential candidate of the Venezuelan opposition, Enrique Marquez, speaks during a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, 23 August 2024. Marquez announced that he will file an appeal for review before the Constitutional Chamber of the Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) to evaluate the decision made by the Electoral Chamber which confirmed the victory of President Nicolas Maduro in the July 28 elections. EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ