Velo all'indietro scopre i capelli, giovane arrestata a Teheran

epaselect epa10883974 Veiled Iranian woman walks next to the Sejil surface-to-surface missile displayed at a street exhibition on the occasion of 'Defence Week', at the Baharestan Square in Tehran, Iran, 26 September 2023. Military equipment displayed by Iran's army and paramilitary Revolutionary Guard to celebrate 'Defence Week' marking the 43rd anniversary of the start of 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH