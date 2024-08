Usgs, in Giappone un solo forte sisma, non due

epa11285652 Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives at the Prime Minister official residence in Tokyo, Japan, early 18 April 2024. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency on late 17 April 2024, an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.6 hit Ehime and Kochi prefectures in western Japan. There was no tsunami warning issued. EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/