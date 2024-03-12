Usa verso nuovo pacchetto di aiuti a Kiev da 400 milioni

epa11197131 Ukrainian rescuers continue to clean debris on the site of a damaged residential building after a Russian drone attack one day eralier, in the southern city of Odesa, Ukraine, 03 March 2024. By 03 March, twelve people are known to have died, including three children and eight others were injured, following the drone attack of 02 March, according to the Ukraine's State Emergency Service report. Russian troops entered Ukraine in February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/IGOR TKACHENKO