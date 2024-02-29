'Usa valutano la possibilità di lanciare aiuti a Gaza da aerei'
A photo taken while embedded with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shows an Israeli soldier walking near destroyed buildings in the Palestinian refugee camp of Jabalia, on the outskirts of the city of Gaza, northern Gaza Strip, 08 December 2023. Israeli forces resumed military strikes on Gaza after a week-long truce expired on 01 December. More than 16,200 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. The Israeli military stated that its forces are involved in 'ground operations' against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, including the south of the enclave. ANSA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
WASHINGTON, 28 FEB - La Casa Bianca sta valutando la possibilità di lanciare aiuti a Gaza da aerei poiché le consegne via terra diventano sempre più difficili. Lo hanno riferito ad Axios quattro funzionari Usa. "La situazione è davvero grave. Abbiamo bisogno di misure estreme come i lanci aerei", ha detto una delle fonti. Tuttavia, ammettono i funzionari, gli aiuti via aerea sono limitati poiché un jet militare può sganciare solo una quantità di rifornimenti equivalente a quella trasportata da uno o due camion. Quindi possono servire in caso di emergenza ma, sottolineano le fonti, l'unico modo per inviare assistenza a Gaza è via terra.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti