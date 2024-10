Usa: uragano Milton, sindaca di Tampa, chi non evacua muore

epa11647977 A handout satellite image made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico, 07 October 2024. Storm Milton, which has strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, is forecast to move near the Yucatan Peninsula between 07 and 08 October, and then to approach the west coast of Florida by 09 October. EPA/NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES-East HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES