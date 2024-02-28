Usa, sosteniamo la sovranità della Moldavia
epa10499097 A soldier takes photos after the commemoration ceremony to mark the Day of Remembrance for the victims of the Transnistria conflict, at Maica Indurerata monument in Chisinau, Moldova, 02 March 2023. Moldovan parliament declared 02 March, the same day Moldova was recognized as UN member in 1992, as the Day of Remembrance for the vicitms of the Transnistria conflict. Russian troops were stationed in the internationally unrecognised breakaway region following a ceasefire signed in July 1992. EPA/DUMITRU DORU
AA
(v. servizio delle 18.22) NEW YORK, 28 FEB - Gli Stati Uniti sostengono la sovranità della Moldavia dopo che le autorità della autoproclamata Repubblica della Transnistria, entità separatista filorussa, hanno detto che intendono chiedere "aiuto" a Mosca contro le "pressioni" di Chisinau. Lo ha detto il portavoce del Dipartimento di Stato Matthew Miller.
