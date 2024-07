Usa, 'sostegno a Israele ma non vogliamo l'escalation'

epa11509038 Smoke rises after Israeli shelling on Al-Khiyam town, southern Lebanon, 30 July 2024. According to Lebanese state media, the southern Lebanese town of Al-Khiyam was targeted by Israeli artillery shelling on 30 July. The IDF said approximately 10 projectiles crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory, the majority of which were intercepted and the military responded by striking the sources of fire. EPA/STR