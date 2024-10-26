Usa, seconda ondata di raid di Israele su Iran in corso
epaselect epa11636135 Israel's Iron Dome air defense system intercepts projectiles over Tel Aviv, Israel, 01 October 2024. Israel's military stated that Iran has launched missiles towards the State of Israel on 01 October, and asked citizens to 'remain vigilant' and to follow the Home Front Command's instructions directing people to protected areas and remain there 'until further instructions' are given. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
WASHINGTON, 25 OTT - Una "seconda ondata" di attacchi di Israele contro l'Iran è ora in corso. Lo ha affermato un funzionario americano al Wall Street Journal precisando che i raid si stanno svolgendo "a più livelli".
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti