Usa, Sally Buzbee lascia la direzione del Washington Post
epa11015661 The Washington Post office in Washington, DC, USA, 07 December 2023. About 750 employees of The Washington Post are participating in a 24-hour strike following 18 months of contract negotiations. The daily newspaper suffered a one hundred million dollar loss in 2023 and is attempting to eliminate 240 jobs, but only about half that number have accepted buyout offers. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
AA
ROMA, 03 GIU - Sally Buzbee, direttrice esecutiva del Washington Post dal 2021, si è dimessa: lo ha annunciato ieri sera lo stesso quotidiano statunitense, citando il suo editore e ceo William Lewis. Prima donna a dirigere la redazione del Wp, la Buzbee sarà sostituita da Matt Murray, ex caporedattore del Wall Street Journal.
