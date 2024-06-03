Giornale di Brescia
Italia e Estero

Usa, Sally Buzbee lascia la direzione del Washington Post

epa11015661 The Washington Post office in Washington, DC, USA, 07 December 2023. About 750 employees of The Washington Post are participating in a 24-hour strike following 18 months of contract negotiations. The daily newspaper suffered a one hundred million dollar loss in 2023 and is attempting to eliminate 240 jobs, but only about half that number have accepted buyout offers. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
ROMA, 03 GIU - Sally Buzbee, direttrice esecutiva del Washington Post dal 2021, si è dimessa: lo ha annunciato ieri sera lo stesso quotidiano statunitense, citando il suo editore e ceo William Lewis. Prima donna a dirigere la redazione del Wp, la Buzbee sarà sostituita da Matt Murray, ex caporedattore del Wall Street Journal.

ROMA