Usa, 'Rutte sarà un grande segretario generale della Nato'

epaselect epa11439173 Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte waves as he leaves the Binnenhof, in The Hague, the Netherlands, 26 June 2024. According to a statement from the North Atlantic Council (NATO) on 26 June 2024, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has been appointed as the next Secretary General of NATO. Rutte will assume the post of Secretary General on 01 October 2024, replacing Jens Stoltenberg after ten years as Secretary General of NATO. EPA/ROBIN UTRECHT