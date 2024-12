Usa rilasciano il fratellastro di Khaled Meshaal di Hamas

epa03649589 Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal speaks during the al-Quds conference, in Cairo, Egypt, 04 April 2013. Meshaal was elected on 01 April to lead Hamas for another four years at a closed-door meeting of the Islamist Palestinian movement's governing council in Cairo. Meshaal, 56, has headed Hamas' political bureau since 1996, and has effectively led the movement since the 2004 assassinations by Israel of its founders Sheikh Ahmed Yassin and Abdel Aziz al-Rantissi. EPA/KHALED ELFIQI