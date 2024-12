Usa, revocato dopo un'ora lo stop a voli di American Airlines

epa11628816 A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 (R) lands as a Copa Airlines Boeing 737-83V (R) waits to depart at Boston Logan International Airport in East Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 27 September 2024. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) issued safety recommendations for some Boeing 737s over concerns about the possible failures in rudder controls, while amidst a two-week strike by 33,000 machinist workers at Boeing. EPA/CJ GUNTHER