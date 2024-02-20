Usa, 'raid Israele a Gaza come Shoah? Dissentiamo da Lula'
WASHINGTON, 20 FEB - Gli Usa dissentono dal presidente Lula, che ha paragonato la campagna di Israele a Gaza all'Olocausto. "Ovviamente non siamo d'accordo con questi commenti. Siamo stati abbastanza chiari nel dire che non crediamo che a Gaza sia avvenuto un genocidio", ha detto ai giornalisti il portavoce del Dipartimento di Stato Matthew Miller.
