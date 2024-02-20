Usa, 'raid Israele a Gaza come Shoah? Dissentiamo da Lula'

epa11114688 President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, attends a signing ceremony for highway concession contracts, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, 30 January 2024. Lula da Silva warned of the growth of an 'irresponsible' and 'lying' extreme right in several countries, including Argentina and Spain, and once again harshly attacked former president Bolsonaro. EPA/Andre Borges