Usa, primo caso influenza aviaria senza contatto con polli

epa05629961 Employees of a disposal company walk towards a chicken coop in Grumby, Germany, 13 November 2016. After the Avian Influenza has spread, experts have begun with preperations for the killing of 30,000 chickens. The complete number of the breeding facility will be decimated by the end of the day. It remains unclear how the pathogen infested the closed chicken coop. EPA/DANIEL BOCKWOLDT