'Usa preoccupati da possibile operazione di Israele in Libano'

epa11186322 Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on the village of Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, 28 February 2024. An Israeli army spokesperson on 28 February reported that approximately 10 launches from Lebanon into northern Israel were identified from Kiryat Shmona. The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a number of the launches. In response, the IDF struck the sources of the fire in Lebanon, the IDF said. EPA/ATEF SAFADI