Usa, parole Putin su guerra con Nato molto pericolose
epa11473489 US President Joe Biden arrives for a press conference on the sidelines of the 75th Anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, USA, 10 July 2024. President Biden is under increasing pressure from Democrats to step aside as the partyâ€™s presidential candidate. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
AA
NEW YORK, 13 SET - Le dichiarazioni del presidente russo su una guerra contro la Nato sono "incredibilmente pericolose". Lo ha detto la portavoce della Casa Bianca Karine Jean-Pierre.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti