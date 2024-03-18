Usa, 'nessuna telefonata di congratulazioni a Putin'

epa11227526 International observers and journalists sit in front of a screen showing preliminary results of the presidential elections at the Central Election Commission in Moscow, Russia, 18 March 2024. The general voter turnout in Russia's presidential election, including online voting, has reached an all-time high of 77.44 percent, the highest in the country since 1991, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC). Voting in the Russian presidential elections took place over three days, from March 15 to 17. Based on the results of processing more than 70 percent of the protocols, Vladimir Putin is the leader in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation with more than 87 percent of the votes, according to the CEC data. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV