Usa mettono il veto sulla bozza Onu per la tregua a Gaza
epa11622338 United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (C) speaks during the General Debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 24 September 2024. The annual high-level General Debate gathers world leaders from 24 to 28 September, and 30 September under the theme, 'Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations'. EPA/SARAH YENESEL
NEW YORK, 20 NOV - Gli Usa hanno bloccato con il veto la bozza di risoluzione del Consiglio di Sicurezza Onu preparata dai 10 membri non permanenti che chiede "un cessate il fuoco immediato, incondizionato e permanente" a Gaza e "il rilascio immediato e incondizionato di tutti gli ostaggi", e anche "un ingresso sicuro e senza ostacoli di assistenza umanitaria su larga scala", pure nella parte nord di Gaza, denunciando qualsiasi tentativo di far morire di fame i palestinesi. Il testo ha ottenuto 14 voti a favore e il veto americano.
