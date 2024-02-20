Usa mettono il veto, bocciata la risoluzione araba su Gaza

epa11129925 Russia's Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia (back C) speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting, which was called by Russia in response to recent airstrikes by the United States in Iraq and Syria, at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 05 February 2024. The United States launched the attacks following a recent drone attack on a US base in Jordan that killed three US soldiers. EPA/EDUARDO MUNOZ