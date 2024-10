Usa: l'uragano Milton declassato a categoria 1

epa11651622 Hurricane Milton approaches as a Category 3 storm in Sarasota, Florida, USA, 09 October 2024. According to the National Hurricane Cente's Live Hurricane Tracker, Hurricane Milton is set to make landfall on the west coast of Florida 09 October evening. After rapidly intensifying into a Category 5 storm on 07 October, Milton is weakening as it reaches the shore but will still bring significant weather impacts across the state. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH