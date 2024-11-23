Usa, Israele migliori le condizioni dei civili a Gaza

epa11730507 A handout photo made available by ASEAN Secretariat shows US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III attending the ASEAN-US Defence Ministers' Informal Meeting as part of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting in Vientiane, Laos, 20 November 2024. Defense Ministers and security representatives of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) convene at a summit hosted by Laos to tighten the defense and security ties and discuss the ongoing civil unrest in Myanmar and a tension in the South China Sea. EPA/ASEAN SECRETARIAT / KUSUMA PANDU WIJAYA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES