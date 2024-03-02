Usa, Israele ha più o meno accettato l'accordo sulla tregua

epa11164679 Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike during Israeli military operation in Khan Younis town, southern Gaza Strip, 18 February 2024. More than 28,900 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER