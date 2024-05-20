Usa, Iran ha chiesto assistenza sull'incidente di Raisi
AA
NEW YORK, 20 MAG - L'Iran ha chiesto l'assistenza degli Stati Uniti sull'incidente i cui è morto il presidente Ebrahim Raisi. Lo afferma il Dipartimento di Stato.
