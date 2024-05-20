Usa, Iran ha chiesto assistenza sull'incidente di Raisi

epa11342207 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (not pictured) in Kyiv, Ukraine, 15 May 2024. Blinken arrived in Kyiv on 14 May to meet with senior Ukrainian officials to underscore 'enduring support for Ukraine' by the United States and to discuss battlefield updates as well as new US security and economic assistance, among other topics, the US State Department said. EPA/STR