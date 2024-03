Usa, il sostegno della Nato alla Polonia è di ferro

epa10014367 The NATO flag waves during the Canadian-led NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup Latvia 5th anniversary event at the Adazi Military Base in Latvia, 15 June 2022. Currentlyav, NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Latvia unites about 1,700 troops from Albania, Czech Republic, Spain, Italy, Iceland, Montenegro, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and Canada. EPA/Tomas Kalnins