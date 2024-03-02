Usa hanno iniziato il lancio di aiuti a Gaza dagli aerei

epa11191997 Humanitarian aid is air-dropped by a Jordanian aircraft into the northern Gaza Strip, 01 March 2024. The Jordanian Armed Forces announced on 01 March that three of its aircraft successfully conducted three airdrops of food supplies on the northern Gaza Strip. More than 30,200 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER