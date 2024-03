Usa, dalla Corea Nord 10.000 container di munizioni a Mosca

epa11219538 A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows tanks firing during a training competition involving tank units of the Korean People's Army (KPA), at an undisclosed location in North Korea, 13 March 2024 (issued 14 March 2024). North Korean Supreme leader Kim Jong Un joined troops in military training to operate new developed battle tanks, KCNA reported on 14 March. EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY