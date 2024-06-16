Usa,da Putin proposta non ragionevole, sfida il buon senso

epa11414958 US security advisor Jake Sullivan (R) speaks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Head of the presidential Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak the plenary session during the Summit on peace in Ukraine in Stansstad near Lucerne, Switzerland, 16 June 2024. International heads of state gather on 15 and 16 June at the Buergenstock Resort in central Switzerland for the two-day Summit on Peace in Ukraine. EPA/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY