Usa,da Putin proposta non ragionevole, sfida il buon senso
epa11414958 US security advisor Jake Sullivan (R) speaks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Head of the presidential Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak the plenary session during the Summit on peace in Ukraine in Stansstad near Lucerne, Switzerland, 16 June 2024. International heads of state gather on 15 and 16 June at the Buergenstock Resort in central Switzerland for the two-day Summit on Peace in Ukraine. EPA/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
ROMA, 16 GIU - "Nessuna nazione responsabile può dire che questa sia una base ragionevole per la pace. Sfida la Carta delle Nazioni Unite, sfida la moralità fondamentale, sfida il buon senso". Così il consigliere americano per la sicurezza nazionale Jake Sullivan ha respinto a Burgerstock la proposta di pace presentata dal presidente russo Vladimir Putin, affermando che soddisfare le richieste di Mosca renderebbe Kiev ancora più vulnerabile a ulteriori aggressioni. Lo riporta il Guardian.
