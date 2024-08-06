'Usa confermano uccisione di un alto comandante Houthi'
epa11488077 Houthi supporters brandish weapons during a protest against the US and Israel, in Sana'a, Yemen, 19 July 2024. Thousands of people participated in the protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemning the US support for Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip, amid the Houthisâ€šÃ„Ã´ escalating maritime attacks in the seas around Yemen. The protest came after Yemen's Houthis claimed a drone attack against Israel's Tel Aviv in solidarity with the Palestinians, in the context of the armed conflict that began in October 2023 between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB
AA
TEL AVIV, 06 AGO - Funzionari degli Stati Uniti e di Baghdad hanno confermato che in un attacco è stato ucciso Hussein Abdullah al-Shabal, un alto comandante degli Houthi ed esperto nell'uso dei droni, come riportano i media internazionali. Il Pentagono afferma che non era a conoscenza della sua presenza sul posto dell'attacco finché non sono stati ricevuti i risultati finali. L'attacco americano nella zona della città di Jurf al-Shahar, a sud-ovest della capitale Baghdad, è arrivato dopo molti mesi di silenzio. Funzionari della sicurezza negli Stati Uniti hanno affermato che l'operazione è stata effettuata per scopi di "autodifesa".
