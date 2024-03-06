Usa, attacchi su Odessa dimostrano che gli aiuti sono urgenti
epa11202238 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (L) attend a joint press conference near the damaged by Russian shelling 'Transfiguration Cathedral', following their meeting in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, 06 March 2024. The Greek prime minister arrived in Odesa to meet with top Ukrainian officials amid the Russian invasion. EPA/IGOR TKACHENKO
AA
WASHINGTON, 06 MAR - Gli attacchi contro Odessa dimostrano che gli aiuti militari all'Ucraina sono "urgenti". Lo sottolinea la Casa Bianca in una nota dopo la forte esplosione che ha colpito la città ucraina nel corso della visita del premier greco, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, che ha incontrato il presidente Volodymyr Zelensky. Nell'attacco sono morte cinque civili.
