Usa, attacchi su Odessa dimostrano che gli aiuti sono urgenti

epa11202238 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (L) attend a joint press conference near the damaged by Russian shelling 'Transfiguration Cathedral', following their meeting in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, 06 March 2024. The Greek prime minister arrived in Odesa to meet with top Ukrainian officials amid the Russian invasion. EPA/IGOR TKACHENKO