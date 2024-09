Usa: arrivato in Florida l'uragano Helene di categoria 4

epaselect epa11625117 People boarding up windows to prepare for Hurricane Helene, in Old Town, Florida, USA, 25 August 2024. Helene is strengthening as it moves toward the U.S. Gulf Coast becoming a Category 1 hurricane today and expected to hit Florida's Big Bend late today as Category 3 storm. Around 32 million people are under flood watch. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH