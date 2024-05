'Usa,afroamericani costretti a scendere da aereo perché puzzano'

epa11006572 American Airlines Boeing 737-823 takes off from the Los Angeles International Airport, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 01 December 2023. The Transportation Security Administration reported that this 26 November hit a record for the busiest travel day in history at US airports. According to CoStar Group National Director for Hospitality Market Analytics Jan Freitag, this record indicates travel demand from leisure travelers to continue on over the holiday season. EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN