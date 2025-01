Usa, accordo Libano-Israele in vigore sino al 18 febbraio

epaselect epa11811373 A military vehicle of the Lebanese army patrols a street after Israeli troops withdrew from the coastal town of Naqoura near the border with Israel, in southern Lebanon, 07 January 2025. Fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah began on 08 October 2023, with Israeli ground forces entering Lebanon on 01 October 2024. A 60-day ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel went into effect on 27 November 2024. EPA/STR