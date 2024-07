Usa 2024, Trump intende partecipare alla convention repubblicana

epaselect epa11476771 Former US President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed from the stage by secret service after being shot at during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, USA, 13 July 2024. Trump was rushed off stage by secret service after a shooting during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Former US President Donald Trump stated on social media that a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear and that a person attending the rally was killed, another was injured and that the alleged shooter was dead. EPA/DAVID MAXWELL