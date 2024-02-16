Usa 2024: senatore dem Joe Manchin, non sfidero' Joe Biden
epa11148256 Democratic Senator from West Virginia Joe Manchin speaks to reporters off the Senate floor ahead of a procedural vote on a standalone foreign aid package for Ukraine and Israel, without any attached border security measures, in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 12 February 2024. The move comes after the Senate failed to advance a 118 billion USD immigration and foreign aid bill that was the result of months of bipartisan negotiations to increase US border security and provide aide to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
WASHINGTON, 16 FEB - Il senatore democratico, Joe Manchin, ha annunciato che non correra' per la Casa Bianca nel 2024, mettendo fine a mesi di voci su una sua possibile discesa in campo in un ticket del gruppo centrista bipartisan 'No Label'. Una eventualita' che avrebbe danneggiato Joe Biden. "Non faro' una corsa con un partito terzo", ha detto in un discorso a Morgantown, Virginia. "Non sarò coinvolto in una corsa presidenziale", ha assicurato.
