Usa 2024, l'uomo che mirava a Trump è il 58enne Ryan Routh

epa11606882 Palm Beach Sheriff officers guard the rear entrance of the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, USA on 15 September 2024, where gunshots were reported. According to the FBI, they are following an investigation of what appears to be an attempted assassination of Former President Donald Trump. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the US Secret Service agents found a man pointing an AK-style rifle with a scope into the club as Trump was on the course. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH