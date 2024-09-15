Usa 2024, l'uomo che mirava a Trump è il 58enne Ryan Routh
epa11606882 Palm Beach Sheriff officers guard the rear entrance of the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, USA on 15 September 2024, where gunshots were reported. According to the FBI, they are following an investigation of what appears to be an attempted assassination of Former President Donald Trump. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the US Secret Service agents found a man pointing an AK-style rifle with a scope into the club as Trump was on the course. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
AA
NEW YORK, 15 SET - L'uomo armato al club di golf di Donald Trump è stato identificato come Ryan Wesley Routh, 58 anni. Lo riportano i media Usa. Routh ha frequentato la North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University e nel 2018 si è trasferito alle Hawaii. Sui suoi social ha postato più volte in merito alla guerra in Ucraina, tentando anche di reclutare soldati per la causa di Kiev.
