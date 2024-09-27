Uragano Helene tocca terra in Florida, 3 morti
epa11627332 A visitor braves the high surf, storm surge and high winds of Hurricane Helene to take photos at the downtown of Cedar Key, Florida, USA, 26 September 2024. Hurricane Helene is strengthening as it moves toward the U.S. Gulf Coast becoming a Category 1 hurricane and is expected to hit Florida's Big Bend late today as Category 4 storm. Around 32 million people are under flood watches. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
ROMA, 27 SET - Almeno tre persone sono morte in Florida a causa dell'uragano Helene, che ha toccato terra nello Stato meridionale degli Usa con una forza di categoria 4: lo riporta la Cnn.
